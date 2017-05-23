Somalia: Defence Delivers 4 Vessels to the Local Security Forces

(Source: Italian Ministry of Defence; issued May 23, 2017)

The four vessels that Italy has donated to the Federal Republic of Somalia have been delivered to the Somali Security Forces to enable them to patrol the Somali ports and coastline.



The initiative was implemented thanks to the bilateral talks held by the Italian Ministry of Defence and the Federal Republic of Somalia, and aims at fostering reconstruction and strengthening the peace-establishment and stabilization process in the African country, within the framework of European missions "EUTM Somalia" and Regional Maritime Capacity Building in the Horn of Africa and the Western Indian Ocean.



The four vessels, originally assets of the Italian Navy, can carry up to 15 people and will be employed to patrol the maritime space along the Somali coast.



Transit across this area is, in fact, still considered a risk to navigation security. This is the reason why the area is still patrolled by a number of national and international naval assets, including assets from counter-piracy operation Eunavfor Atalanta, the European Union mission which, since March, includes Italian Navy Frigate Espero.



