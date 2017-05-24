BTR-4 Under the Information War: Who Benefits from Attacks of Russian Media

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued May 24, 2017)

Information warfare is another hybrid front of modern war. The last attack of Russian media on the contract for BTR-4 supply to Iraq in 2011-2012, is another proof of this fact.



Considering the great public interest in this issue, UKROBORONPROM press service prepared a special material that demonstrates the work of Kremlin propaganda machine at the front of the information war against Ukraine.



Fighting for views



On May 20, Ukrainian edition of «ZN.UA» (“Zerkalo Nedeli”) on its website published a fragment of the publication of the journalist, writing under an assumed name “Dmitry Mendeleev”. Unfortunately – in order to attract readers’ attention – editors of the site published only a fragment of the article, telling not about the destructive activities of the former pro-Russian leadership of the Concern, but the very fact of this activity – attempts to sabotage BTR-4 deliveries under international contacts, in order to please the Kremlin.



In a brief news, titled “only 56 vehicles – of 88 Ukrainian BTR-4 –were delivered to Iraq, ” only a very attentive reader may notice that this refers to the testing, held in 2014. And the fact that the contract was signed back in 2009 and as of 2014 – despite the opposition of Russia – has long been implemented, editor of «ZN.UA» – for some reason – hasn’t mentioned.



It is clear that otherwise the reader could hardly be interested in news, written 3 years ago. But this type of practice of fighting for views is disrespectful not only to the reader, but to the country.



In turn, the journalist – who wrote under an assumed name “Dmitry Mendeleev” – reffering to the info about BTR-4 testing, did not specify the fact that there is a chance that in 2014 fighting vehicles that were already operated and took part in the fighting against terrorist groups were tested. Like the fact that Ukrainian BTR-4 in Iraq continue to successfully fight against IDIL today.



Iraq’s Defense Ministry from time to time publishes video of BTR-4, such as inspection of Ukrainian military vehicles by Defense Minister Khaled al-Obaidi.



The journalist also missed the fact that BTR-4 has repeatedly proved its endurance on the battlefield in Iraq. For example, it withstood a direct hit of antitank guided missile during terrorist attack, while the main battle tank was destroyed.



Due to Ukrainian military experience – mostly received due to fighting in Donbas – UKROBORONPROM engineers made numerous changes in the design of BTR-4, enhancing its effectiveness and combatant value.



Attacks to the enemy’s delight



But, in turn, Russian media could not ignore the given distorted publication of «ZN.UA», massively coming out with the same type of news about Ukrainian BTR-4 the next day.



It took only one hour for such top mouthpieces of Russian propaganda as TASS, Vesti, Russia Today to “burst” with the same news, with reference to the Ukrainian edition. After that, Ukrainian media – conducting pro-Russian policy – began to publish the given “news”.



Distorted information was spread by over a dozen of top Russian media and some Ukrainian media with “Russian roots.” At the same time, only two valid Ukrainian Internet sources decided to publish this “news”.



Under the hybrid warfare, Kremlin needs such very information background to strengthen its competition with Ukraine for Iraq arms market. Moreover, even in 2013 the Russian media launched information about alleged Iraqi interest in purchasing Russian BTR-82.



Thus, the Ukrainian journalist, who allegedly has an active social position, but continues writing under an assumed name, launched, and the editor of «ZN.UA» actively helped to create a very successful fake news for Kremlin.



This is not the first time, when such information attack on Ukrainian weapons is spread in the media. For example, back in April appeared “information”, citing questionable or even nonexistent sources, about the alleged “disruption” of BTR-4 supply for Indonesia Marine Corps. While – according to all 47 evaluation parameters, tested by Indonesian Marines – Ukrainian armored vehicles showed excellent results.



In turn, The State Concern thanks journalists, who did not spread distorted information in the interests of the enemy. In addition, we are to report that because of sanctions and international pressure, Kremlin will continue to use information attacks to maintain their position in the international weapons market.



-ends-

