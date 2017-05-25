IMI Systems Has Won Two Naval RCWS Tenders in the Far East

RAMAT HASHARON, Israel --- IMI Systems has received two contracts from two Far Eastern Navies for the supply of WAVE 350 Naval Remote-Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS) to be integrated on top of naval platforms.



IMI Systems’ WAVE family of weapon stations are state of the art, combat proven, fully stabilized RCWS developed by IMI to answer modern battlefield challenges, providing a complete solution for targeting and weapon handling from within a protected position.



The unique system’s features of stabilization, target tracking and image processing enhance crew and gunner capability of acquiring targets and improving hit probability night and day, static or on the move.



The WAVE family of RCWS is designed as a compact, lightweight, low profile system and is easily installable on all types of combat vehicles, marine vessels and platforms and static posts.



Naval WAVE 350 is equipped with 12.7mm NSVT or 0.5 Cal WKM-B machineguns and was designed especially for marine environment and challenges. Its modular design allows the selection a variety of optical devices, and enables flexible control, connections to additional systems, and could be easily tailored to specific customer and budget.



The integration of Naval WAVE 350 to the two very different marine platforms demonstrates the system’s ease of integration and modularity to meet customer specific requirements.





Established in 1933 is a wholly owned company by the government of Israel, IMI Systems is a defense systems house specializing in the development, marketing and implementation of comprehensive combat-proven solutions for the land, air, naval and homeland security requirements of the modern battlefield. As a reputable company, IMI Systems is positioned among the world’s leader defense solution providers and exports 70% of its products to its customers worldwide.



