Elbit Systems Awarded $25 Million Contract to Supply DIRCM Systems to an International Organization

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued May 24, 2017)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a $25 million contract for the supply of J-Music DIRCM (Direct Infrared Countermeasures) self-protection systems to an International organization. The contract will be performed over a three-year period.



Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR division commented, "We are proud to have won this contract and to supply the customer with J-Music DIRCM, which include PAWS IR missile warning systems. The contract follows several awards in the last two years, from global Air Forces and other customers, and testifies to Elbit Systems' technological and operational leadership in the self-protection systems market, answering the demand resulting from the constantly growing missile threats."





