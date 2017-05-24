Rosoboronexport Breathes New Life into Mi-35P

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued May 24, 2017)

Rosoboronexport, a member of Rostec, never ceases broadening the range of military and dual-purpose products, technologies, and services it offers for export. The most recent addition to the company's portfolio is the upgraded Mi-35P helicopter.



“Rosoboronexport has been negotiating with a number of foreign customers as for possible export of the modernized Mi-35P,” says Director General A. Mikheev ahead of the forthcoming International Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia-2017.



“The helicopter has repeatedly proven the design characteristics in ordinary conditions and in combat without requiring much in terms of changes to its design. The gunship that we offer today to our partners is superior to its predecessors as far as the avionics goes.”



The Mi-35P based on the legendary Mi-24P was produced in 1981-1989. In this period and years that followed the Mi-24P/Mi-35P was delivered to 70 countries. This type is still in service with the Russian Armed Forces deployed abroad – in Syria, Tajikistan, and Transnistria.



The new version of the Mi-35P will attract attention of Rosoboronexport's customers by its modern equipment, namely the 23mm chin-mounted articulated double-barrel gun, HUD in the pilot's cockpit, multi-functional displays, gyro-stabilized optoelectronic system, video recording system, advanced communications and navigation equipment, digital autopilot, etc.



These will boost dramatically the helicopter’s characteristics and performance, night including.



