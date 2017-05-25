PATUXENT RIVER, Md. --- F-35 Lightning II testing continued at Pax River Integrated Test Force, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, May 24, 2017.
Test pilots at the station are putting the F-35 through various tests to help improve its fighting capabilities. These examinations will provide information on its fighting capabilities, weapon capacity and flight performance.
“As we continue to do follow-on modernization we are going to continue to learn about this airplane and make it better,” said Marine Corps Maj. Jon Dirk, F-35 test pilot Patuxent River, F-35 Integrated test Force, Air Test Evaluation Squadron 23.
Several “flight sciences” planes are used during the testing. These models have specific instrumentation that monitor how the F-35 is working during its flight. These devices will measure anything from: engine performance, airflow and how many thousands of pounds of pressure the wing is taking at a seven g-force turn.
“We’re seeking to not only validate the way the airplane works, but actually feed-back information into the design process,” said Dirk.
This information is used not only in development but will be used throughout its projected service life cycle.
