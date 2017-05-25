BMT Signs Submarine Framework Agreement in Norway

BMT Defence Services (BMT), a subsidiary of BMT Group Ltd, the leading international design, engineering and risk management consultancy, has won a contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) to provide consultancy support for the New Norwegian Submarine Acquisition programme.



Following an international competition, the contract, which was signed this month, is a framework agreement through which BMT can either conduct stand-alone tasks or provide resources to address any shortfalls in capacity, capability or confidence within the organisations of key project stakeholders. BMT will provide initial support over a two-year period with an option to extend to five.



BMT Defence Services’ Head of Naval Engineering, Tim Hardy, says: “BMT is extremely proud to have secured this framework agreement. We look forward to building on the excellent relationship we have with the NDMA, providing them with independent and trusted support for their new submarine project.”



As a replacement to the Ula Class submarine, the Norwegian Government has selected ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems as the preferred bidder for four new submarines. The submarine design will be based on the Type 212A. The German Navy which has been selected as a strategic partner will procure two identical submarines.



BMT has previously supported the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation providing independent client advice on a variety of topics and issues relating to their submarine programmes including feasibility studies into the Ula Class service life extension programme.



Tim Hardy continues: “We are able to draw on our long history of supporting the UK submarine enterprise, as well as our increasing international portfolio of work undertaken for governments operating conventionally-powered submarines. Our teams represent all key disciplines, blending engineering, programme management and acquisition leadership skills with deep defence domain knowledge to provide answers that fit the specific needs of our customers.”





BMT Defence Services is the leading independent centre of engineering design, design support and technical services for defence customers. From concept design to acquisition support, in-service design and technology management, BMT Defence Services is known for its innovation, expertise and ability to tackle the most complex design and systems issues. The company is based in Bath, Fareham, Barrow and Weymouth in the United Kingdom. It employs over 300 specialists and support staff.



