Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 24, 2017)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded an $89,000,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for incorporation of the Block II Infrared Search and Track System (IRST) in the F/A-18 E/F aircraft.



This contract includes the initial design and development, procurement of prototyping hardware, technical risk reduction efforts, integrated product support, and technical reviews of IRST Block II with the F/A-18E/F aircraft to support the system through the preliminary design review.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (86 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (14 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2020.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was noncompetitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0024).



-ends-

