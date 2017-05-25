Three Years Confronting Russian Aggression: Rapid Recovery and Growth of Ukraine’s Defence Industry

(Source: UkroBoronProm; issued May 25, 2017)

More than 11,000 weapons and military equipment for law enforcement agencies, 15 innovative products that are already produced in series, 12.4 billion taxes, transferred to the state budget – these are the results of the SC “UkrOboronProm” in 2014-2016, respectively. Indicators of the domestic defense industry keep growing for 3 years running, from the beginning of Russia’s military aggression in Eastern Ukraine.



In Spring 2014, “UkrOboronProm” began mobilization of all industrial and scientific capacities in order to create a strong shield to protect Ukraine’s borders. Only in the first year of confrontation, production and modernization of weapons and military equipment increased by 36 times. Army gets all the necessary weapons and military equipment, in accordance with the state order. Only in 2016 “UkrOboronProm” transferred almost 7 thousand units of armament and military equipment to the Armed forces and other security agencies.



The enterprises are constantly mastering production of the new samples of armament and military equipment, sharing experiences and documents with other countries. Over 30 prototypes are being currently developed by UKROBORONPROM at its own expense, more than 20 – at the expense of state customers.



15 innovative types of military equipment for Ukrainian army already produced are already produced in series. In particular, over 600 units of modernized armored vehicles BTR-3 and BTR-4 TBKM, “Dozor-B”, more than 400 pieces of mortar “Molot” and KBA48-M1, over 40 AT guided missile launchers “Stugna-P” and FV “Sarmat”, more than 1,000 modern means of navigation and over 700 “Adros” stations and sighting systems rolled off the production line.



Import substitution program is being implemented, allowing to replace Russian components by the domestic ones. In years, almost all enterprises from different regions of Ukraine joined the program. For example, in 2014 BTR-4 was manufacture, using 45% of Russian components, 45% of Ukrainian and 10% foreign. In 2015 the vehicles were produced without any Russian components, while the share of components of Ukrainian and foreign production increased up to 65% and 35% respectively. In 2016 BTR-4 had already 85% of Ukrainian spares and 15% of the foreign ones.



Transparent Electronic Tenders, launched by UKROBORONPROM among the first ones in Ukraine in October 2014, contribute to saving state funds. During the period from October 2014 to December 2016, the Concern held nearly 48 thousand tenders, attracting more than 26 thousand of new suppliers. The average savings per tender is now almost 17.5 thousand UAH. Only in 2016, UKROBORONPROM saved 476.6 million UAH of state funds. The money is directed for modernization of production facilities, innovation development and production of modern samples of military equipment.



UKROBORONPROM is strengthening its positions on the world markets. The Concern jumped 24 steps up in the annual ranking of world arms producers in Defence News rating and 11 positions – in SIPRI arms manufacturers ranking. The UGV “Phantom”, represented at a major international exhibition IDEX-2017, was in the top 5 ranking of the Defence Blog among the most innovative military vehicles.



Only in 2016 70 memorandums were signed on the new areas of cooperation with 20 countries. Total export contracts of the Concern for the years 2014-2016 was $ 3.86 billion. UKROBORONPROM’s share in Ukraine’s total exports increased up to 2%.



Now the SC “UkrOboronProm” is implementing development strategy of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex. It involves clustering, corporatization, audit, innovation platform and technologies protection. “Ukrainian Aircraft Corporation” created in the framework of clusterization. Multipurpose aircraft AN-132D and its first flight March 31, 2017 are the main results of the new aviation cluster.



(ends)



Fifty MBT “Bulat” Were Restored by Malyshev Plant for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

(Source: UkroBoronProm; issued May 25, 2017)

UKROBORONPROM SE Malyshev Plant restored 50 units of main battle tanks Bulat and transferred those to the Ukrainian Army. The vehicles took part in combat operations in Eastern Ukraine. Another 14 tanks are to be restored and modernized for Ukrainian soldiers.



Armed vehicles took part in the troubled areas, protected Luhanskyy airport and resisted the separatists’ attacks in Mariupol direction. The vehicles survived enemy attacks and saved the lives of our defenders. Overall, 64 Bulats in 3 years demonstrated their abilities on the battlefield and proved themselves as safe military equipment of a high quality.



As of today, Malyshev Plant begins routine repair and modernization of the batch of tanks T-84. This tank is a predecessor of the latest vehicles Oplot. The plant is also implementing the export contract for manufacture of tanks Oplot; plant specialists are ready to start production of the given vehicles for Ukrainian Army as soon as receive the order.



-ends-

