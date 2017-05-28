Elbit Systems Awarded an Approximately $390 Million Contract to Provide an Array of Ground Electronic Intelligence Capabilities to a European Country

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued May 28, 2017)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract, in an amount of approximately $390 million, to supply an array of ground electronic intelligence capabilities to a European country.



The contract, which includes various intelligence capabilities, as well as communications and command and control solutions, will be performed over a three-year period.



Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems said: "Our wide and synergetic range of capabilities allows us to provide our customers with a unique and high quality solution, creating a force multiplier. As in other projects, we once again are providing the customer with a unique intelligence solution, based on cutting-edge technologies, operational know-how and experience’.



