Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 226, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $19,846,828 for cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to delivery order N0001917F0108, issued previously against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification procures work on the aircraft memory system and panoramic cockpit display in order to alleviate diminishing manufacturing sources constraints projected under F-35 production Lot 15 for the Air Force ($7,938,730; 40 percent); Navy ($3,969,366; 20 percent); Marine Corps ($3,969,366; 20 percent); and international partners ($3,969,366; 20 percent).



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); and international partners funds in the amount of $2,661,064 are being obligated on this award, $2,128,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Given that it was designed in the mid-1990s, an increasing number of components and parts of the F-35 are either going out of production or becoming technologically obsolete, and so must be replaced.

Several of these counter-obsolescence contracts are awarded each year, and will no doubt increase in number and value as the design grows older and less capable even while it remains in full-scale development.)



