Norway’s Fifth F-35 Lightning II Touches Down at Luke

(Source: US Air Force; issued May 27, 2017)

LUKE AFB, Ariz. --- AM-5, Norway’s fifth F-35 Lightning II, touches down for the first time May 25, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. With nine countries involved in its development (United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Turkey, Canada, Denmark, Norway and Australia), the F-35 represents a new model of international cooperation, ensuring U.S. and Coalition partner security well into the 21st Century. (USAF photo)





(>b>EDITOR’S NOTE: To balance what is stated above, it should be noted that the F-35 is also an attempt by the United States to destroy Europe’s combat aircraft industry.

It is also an attempt to control, thanks to the F-35’s Autonomic Logistic Information System (ALIS), the operations of allied F-35s, any of which can be grounded through ALIS.

Finally, it also impinges on the national sovereignty of F-35 operators, none of which – with the notable and unacceptable exception of Israel, which is not even a program partner – can access the F-35’s software source codes nor undertake major overhaul operations or modifications on their own.)



