Saab Hopeful Croatia Will Enter Market for Fighter Jets (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 27, 2017)

By Jason Hovet and Tatiana Jancarikova

Sweden's Saab is hopeful that Croatia could enter the market for fighter jets sooner rather than later, opening up another sales prospect for its Gripen aircraft, a company executive said on Saturday.Magnus Lewis-Olsson, Saab's head of Europe, said the country looks to have decided to build a modern jet fighter force and would look to take offers sooner than might have been expected."It has gone from something we thought was going to take a little bit longer, and maybe the Croatians thought that as well, but now it feels like it is, if not urgent, then at least it is happening quicker than anticipated," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum in the Slovak capital."It does feel like it is becoming more relevant in the next one or two years."Croatia, a member of the NATO military alliance since 2009, needs to modernize its air force which operates a squadron of MIG-21 fighter jets.It has already inspected a Gripen and will continue to gather information from other companies this year, Saab officials said."We've had air shows there, we have been there, we have been there with simulators. The combined signal is, 'Yes, we want to buy fighters'," Lewis-Olsson said. (end of excerpt)-ends-