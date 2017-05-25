Sea King Helicopters Formally Handed Over to Pakistan Navy

(Source: Pakistan High Commission in London; issued May 25, 2017)

A Pakistani Navy delegation takes official delivery of seven ex-Royal Navy Sea King helicopters. (PHC photo)

Sea King helicopters purchased from the UK were formally handed over to Pakistan Navy on 24 May 2017, in a ceremony attended by H.E. Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK.



Mr Christopher Bob Richardson represented the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the formal handing over ceremony. Contract for purchase of seven (07) helicopters was signed last year. A separate contract was signed with M/s Vector Aerospace for maintenance of the aircraft before being shipped to Pakistan later this year.



The High Commissioner lauded the historic relationship between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the United Kingdom and the role played by the UK in capacity building of Pakistan Armed Forces both in terms of equipment support and training.



He thanked the representatives of the UK MoD, Leonardo and M/s Vector Aerospace for their support in making this project a success and hoped that the cooperation between the two Armed Forces would continue to grow in future.



