Navy Warships' Faults Being Scrutinised During Senate Estimates Hearings (excerpt)

(Source: Australian ABC News; posted May 29, 2017)

By Andrew Greene

Over the past weekend two French warships quietly slipped into Darwin harbour where they'll soon show off their amphibious capability to the Australian Navy.Unfortunately, Australia's two main amphibious warships, HMAS Canberra and HMAS Adelaide, remain docked in Sydney, where engineers are working frantically to discover what's wrong with their propulsion pods.The problems hampering the Navy's state-of-the-art Landing Helicopter Docks (LHDs) were first noticed during sea trials in March, and the ships were promptly dispatched to Garden Island for urgent examination and repairs.When the ABC first publicly revealed the situation later that month, Labor was quick to point out the $3 billion warships were unable to be deployed to the Cyclone Debbie emergency in North Queensland. (…/…)Privately, many in Defence and government are growing increasingly frustrated at the grounding of Australia's two largest and most expensive warships, a situation which will soon drag into a third month.On May 19, the Navy was forced to concede what many had suspected for weeks; at least one of the prized LHDs will miss the highly anticipated Talisman Sabre war games with the United States in June and July.In a public briefing the Navy said it could not rule out design flaws being behind the propulsion problems, but stressed all possibilities including parts being poorly fitted were still being examined.Two days later the Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne insisted there were no major design flaws with the ships, and the propulsion issues were "minor", a view considered optimistic by some Defence sources with intimate knowledge of the situation. (end of excerpt)-ends-