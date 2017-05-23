Difficult Maneuvering Around Warship Deal (excerpt)

(Source: Handelsblatt Global; published May 23, 2017)

By Martin Murphy and Donata Riedel

Shipyard manager Friedrich Lürssen is a man with striking determination. Together with his cousin, he turned Bremen-based Lürssen Werft into Germany’s leading shipbuilder, primarily by acquisitions. If a takeover target was unwilling and resisted, like Hamburg-based Blohm + Voss, he waited patiently and then achieved his goal after all.And he can use this perseverance right now. The German Ministry of Defense wants to order five new K130 corvettes. They are supposed to be built by a consortium composed of Lürssen and Thyssen-Krupp Marine Systems (TKMS), the shipyard subsidiary of Thyssen-Krupp. Since these firms had already delivered five K130 in recent years, they were given the contract without a call for bids.However, competitor German Naval Yards lodged a complaint with the federal cartel office and was able to chalk up a win. Last week, the authorities in Bonn didn’t go along with the defense ministry’s argument, according to which the deal was urgent and only the old consortium would be able to build the ships. Now the deal with a volume of around €2 billion ($2.25 billion) is on ice.But the ministry has until the middle of next week to appeal the decision of the antitrust authority. “We are thoroughly reviewing the decisions of the federal public procurement chamber and will then make a decision on what action to take,” a ministry spokesperson said. (end of excerpt)-ends-