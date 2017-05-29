Сombat Capabilities of the Navy’s Submarines and Surface Ships are to be Increased as a Result of Their Modernisation

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 29, 2017)

In the framework of modernisation, submarines and warships of the Russian Navy will be armed with ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles.



Universal technical performance of this missile system makes it possible to modernise the Navy’s surface warships and submarines effectively.



The sea-based ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles are capable to deliver high-precision strikes at a distance of 1,500 kilometres on sea and land targets, what significantly increases the combat capabilities of both surface warships and submarines of the Russian Navy.



Since the Beginning of the Year, Western Military District Troops Have Received About 400 Pieces of Modern Military Equipment

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 29, 2017)

The hardware included upgraded T-72B3 tanks, Tornado-G MLRS, Tor-M2 air defence complex, RHM-6 reconnaissance chemical vehicles, Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare complexes and various types of vehicles.



During the past week, the newly formed military bases, located in Smolensk and Voronezh regions have received Liven second generation satellite communications stations.



In 2017 in all, the formations and military bases of the district were planned to receive more than 1,300 units of modern weapons and military equipment.



Naval Aviation of the Baltic Fleet Received Another Batch of Su-30SM Fighters

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 29, 2017)

Another two Su-30SM fighters arrived at a military airfield in the Chernyakhovsk of the Kaliningrad region, which were part of one of the squadrons naval aircraft airbase of the Baltic Fleet.



The aircraft were accepted by the manufacturer in Irkutsk and flew to the Kaliningrad region.



In total, three Su-30SM fighter aircraft arrived in the Baltic fleet over the past six months. The first one arrived at the naval aviation base in December, 2016.



In the framework of State Defence Order, a number of Su-30SM fighter aircraft will be introduced into naval aviation this year.



Advanced Samples of Hardware Were Introduced into the Army oftThe Southern Military District in North Caucasus

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 29, 2017)

The latest and upgraded models of weapons and military hardware arrived in military formations of the 58th combined arms army of the Southern military district in North Caucasus and in South Ossetia.



About 50 pieces of military and special hardware arrived in the division combined arms army of the Southern military district this year. It includes T-72B3 modernized tanks, BM-21 GRAD MLRS, Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare complex, Ural trucks and other hardware.



T-72B3 modernized tanks have been equipped with the latest generation of communication equipment and the latest fire control system.



Thermal imaging channel of the main sight ensures reliable operation of devices pointing in all weather conditions regardless of time of day.



Batch of new Mi-8AMTSh was Introduced to Army Aviation of Eastern Military District

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 29, 2017)

The aircraft were put into service of aviation formation of Eastern military district, located in Zabaykalsky Krai. Flight crews have already begun their flight operations.



At the plant, the helicopters were accepted by the district technicians, and the pilots tested the vehicles when they flew to the base.



