Turkey's ASELSAN Signs $25M Contract with Pakistan

(Source: Daily Sabah; published May 28, 2017)

ISTANBUL --- ASELSAN announced that the company has signed a contract with an overseas customer for $24.9 million.



A second order for the ASELPOD Electro Optical Targeting System, which gives precision capability to fighter jets, came from Pakistan.



According to the statement published by ASELSAN on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), a contract amounting to $24.9 million has been signed with Pakistan to integrate ASELPOD into their air platforms.



Pakistan, which will pay a total of $24.9 million for 16 ASELPOD systems, will use these pods on the JF-17 fighter jets that it has developed jointly with China.



Developed by ASELSAN for the Turkish Air Force, ASELPOD system is used on the F-16 and F-4E 2020 aircrafts. The system transfers the captured images to the screen in front of the pilot.



The target is marked with a laser while being monitored with the camera. Spot-on shots can be fired with sensitive ammunition.



ASELSAN realized the first ASELPOD exports last June to Pakistan, which has re-ordered a year later. The said system will be used on JF-17 aircrafts that Pakistan has jointly developed with China.



Moreover, improving its commercial ties at home and abroad, ASELSAN recently struck a number of deals at the 13th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF '17).



