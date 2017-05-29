Boeing Puts 737 Up Against Small Business Jets for $6.9B Defense Contract

(Source: Seattle Times; published May 29, 2017)

By Dominic Gates

Boeing is pitching to the Pentagon a 737-based replacement for the 17-aircraft fleet of JSTARS jets, used for surveillance of ground forces in a combat zone and to target enemy positions. The rivals are two high-end business jets. The contract may lead to further lucrative work.For a vital aircraft that will fly above distant battlefields, the Air Force will choose between Goliath and two Davids.One is a jet originally designed to carry around 135 passengers, the two others built to carry fewer than 20 people.With a $6.9 billion deal on the line, a militarized version of Boeing’s Renton-built 737 jet is going up against the Gulfstream G550 and the Bombardier Global 6000 high-end business jets for a special-mission contract to be awarded as early as this fall.The 17 JSTARS jets at issue will be stuffed with high-tech military radar and computer-analysis equipment.The planes are heavily used in combat zones for surveillance of ground forces and to target enemy positions. The current JSTARS fleet is now active in strikes on the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.Boeing hopes a JSTARS win could incline the Air Force to choose the 737 to replace more than 100 different types of special-mission aircraft in its inventory — contracts that are lucrative far beyond the mere number of 737s involved.But the competition from Savannah, Georgia-based Gulfstream and Canada’s Bombardier is formidable.For special missions, air forces around the world are increasingly selecting business jets that fly higher, faster and further than airliners. The U.S. Air Force initially chose the Gulfstream for a separate electronic-jamming plane code-named Compass Call, although Boeing this month formally challenged that process.Fred Smith, director of global sales and marketing at Boeing Military Aircraft, dismisses the business jets as “a great solution for countries with smaller air forces and navies.”As for the U.S., he said, “for a bigger mission, you need a bigger airplane.” (end of excerpt)-ends-