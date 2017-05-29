Canada’s Multibillion-Dollar Naval Warship Project Hits Another Delay (excerpt)

(Source: Canadian Press; published May 29, 2017)

By Lee Berthiaume

OTTAWA --- Hopes that the multibillion-dollar effort to replace the navy’s warship fleet would move along quickly have taken a hit amid word the massive shipbuilding project has suffered another delay.The federal government launched a competition last fall asking some of the world’s largest defence and shipbuilding firms to design a potential replacement for the navy’s 12 frigates and three destroyers.Companies were given until the end of April to submit their designs, after which one would be selected and constructed by Halifax-based Irving Shipbuilding.Government officials warned at the time that there was little room for delays or other hang-ups.But the federal public procurement department, which already extended the submission deadline by two months in February, says the companies have now been given even more time to enter their designs.“A new submission deadline will be communicated to the bidders shortly,” Public Services and Procurement Canada spokesman Pierre-Alain Bujold said in an email.Officials say the latest extension was needed to finish answering the approximately 560 questions that participating firms have asked the department about the bidding process since the competition started.But this latest delay in what is the largest military procurement project in Canadian history, with a value of up to $40 billion, is cause for concern, given past assertions about the need for speed. (end of excerpt)-ends-