China Plans Undersea Observation System ‘for Science and National Security’

(Source: South China Morning Post; published May 29, 2017)

An ‘Underwater Great Wall’: China plans to build a large, diversified network of underwater sensors in the South China Sea, to monitor submarine movements as well as surface ships. This is a generic illustration of such a system.

China plans to build a massive underwater observation system that will cover the disputed East and South China seas.The 2 billion yuan (US$290 million) seabed observation systems will provide real-time information about the environmental conditions and seabed activities at a time when China is expanding its presence in both the East and South China seas.The central government recently approved the plan which would take five years to build and implement, state broadcaster CCTV reported.A data centre will also be built in Shanghai to monitor and store the chemical, biological and geological information collected from the underwater systems.Such systems would not only help China advance in scientific research and disaster prevention, but help protect national security, the report said.Zhou Huaiyang, a professor at the School of Marine and Earth Science at Tongji University, said in the report that the collected data could be passed to other government departments to explore natural resources and protect China’s maritime interests and national security. (end of excerpt)-ends-