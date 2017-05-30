EAATTC 17-3 Airlift Training Begins in Zaragoza Ahead of Transfer to New European Tactical Airlift Centre

(Source: European Defence Agency; issued May 30, 2017)

ZARAGOZA --- The third European Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Course for 2017 (EAATTC 17-3), hosted by the Spanish Airforce at Zaragoza airbase runs from 28 May to 9 June 2017. Initiated under the EDA Cat A European Air transport fleet Programme and run together with the European Air Transport Command (EATC), the course has reached its maturity and is on the verge of being moved to a permanent organisation in charge of planning and executing courses. This edition of EAATTC will represent the beginning of the transition phase of responsibilities between EDA and European Tactical Airlift Centre (ETAC).



This edition of EAATTC gathers five aircraft from four different countries (Belgium: C130; Germany: C160; Poland C130 and Spain: C295 and C130) and support personnel coming from Italy, the European Air Transport Command (EATC) as well as JAPCC. The training aims to provide air transport crews with a robust airlift tactics training syllabus in order to enhance interoperability between European air forces.



The course is dedicated to single-ship flying missions which, as the training goes on, will evolve from an initial low level tactical scenario to a more complex air-to-air and ground-to-air threats environment. Nine flights are planned for the single ship course. At the end of the course, crews will receive a Graduation Certificate based on the completion of the syllabus objectives by June 8.



European Tactical Airlift Centre (ETAC)



On June 8, the new European Tactical Airlift Centre (ETAC) will be officially opened by Head of the EDA, High Representative and Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini and Minister of Defence of Spain Dolores de Cospedal. ETAC represents the largest transfer of a project, created and developed by the EDA, to one of its Member States on a permanent basis.



Zaragoza will officially become the home of the European Air Transport Fleet (EAFT) Programme on June 8th in a ceremony marking the transfer of this project from the EDA to Spain. Created in 2011 by EDA, and signed by 20 participating nations, the EATF partnership aims to increase the EU’s airlift capabilities by addressing shortages and increasing interoperability. The establishment of a permanent multinational airlift training centre (ETAC) marks a major step forward in European defence collaboration in the critical capability domain of tactical airlift.



