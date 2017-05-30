Nuclear Sub in Gibraltar After Spanish Warships 'Seen Off Coast'

HMS Torbay has been spotted at Her Majesty's Naval Base in Gibraltar, just a day after Spanish warships were reportedly seen off the rock.



The official MOD Twitter account announced the arrival of the nuclear submarine in Gibraltar in what is being reported as 'a show of force' towards the Spanish.



According to GBC, on Sunday the Spanish Navy vessel 'Centinela' was challenged by the Royal Navy after she entered British Gibraltar Territorial Waters to the east of the Rock.



Spain has a long-standing territorial claim on Gibraltar, which has been held by the UK since 1713 and currently has the status of British Overseas Territory.



But Gibraltar’s government has accused Spain of trying to use Brexit to forward its territorial claims to the Rock.



HMS Torbay was commissioned in 1989 and cost £200 million, she was set to be decommissioned in 2015 but underwent extra repairs to prolong her service.



