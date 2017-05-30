Delivery of Equipment to the Lebanese Army

(Source: French Embassy in Lebanon; issued May 30, 2017)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation and editing by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The VAB four-wheeled armored vehicles donated to Lebanon were designated Mephisto by the French army, which retired them very recently. It is fitted with a mobile ramp carrying four ready-to-fire HOT anti-tank missiles and related sensors. (LEB Army photo)

KFAR CHIMA, Lebanon --- On the occasion of the handing over of military equipment as part of the plan for enhanced cooperation between the French army and the Lebanese army, the Chargé d'Affaires of the French Embassy in Lebanon, Mr. Arnaud Pescheux, attended a ceremony at Kfar Chima, the base of the Lebanese logistics brigade, in the presence of General Bertrand Boyard, Head of the Armament Control Division of the Armed Forces General Staff, as well as Lebanese and French officers.



To meet the needs of the Lebanese army in its fight against terrorism, France will supply 15 VAB vehicles equipped with the HOT long-range anti-tank system, accompanied by ammunition and spare parts. Also included is training for drivers, maintainers, operator and NCOs. The Lebanese army also received ten dogs for search and detection of explosives.



With an initial value of 15 million euros, the French donation announced by President François Hollande during his visit to Lebanon in April 2016 will thus be valued at nearly 30 million euros.



In his speech, Mr Pescheux noted that “Our bilateral dialogue identified the need for long-range direct fire capability, in particular to better deal with terrorist groups in the Ersal region, so we decided to provide the Lebanese Army with 15 missile-armed armored vehicles. “



“I am very pleased today to witness the delivery of the first part of this donation, with the delivery of two refurbished vehicles and three older vehicles to be used as sources for spare parts.



Ultimately, this donation will be valued at close to € 30M.



The Véhicule de l’Avant Blindé (VAB) have a direct fire capability against tanks or fortifications of up to 4000 meters, by day and night, and under armor so crews are protected.



The version of the VAB donated to Lebanon was designated Mephisto in French army service. It is fitted with a retractable ramp which extends upwards from the hull and carries four tubes for Euromissile HOT wire-guided missiles and their aiming and guidance optics.



-ends-

