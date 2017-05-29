NATO Opens the Door for Ukrainian Defense Industry

(Source: UkroBoronProm; issued May 29, 2017)

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) offered to include Ukraine’s defense industry enterprises to the list of defence manufacturers. Thus, the State Concern “UkrOboronProm” can be approved to participate in tenders for supply of products and services for the benefit of members and partners of the Alliance, under the “Non-system brokerage services” program.



“Implementation of NATO standards in production and development of new military equipment for compatibility with weapons and military equipment of the Alliance countries is irreversible vector of development and reform of the State Concern”UkrOboronProm”(UOP). The possibility to supply Ukrainian arms and military equipment to armies of the Alliance is confirmation of UOP progress in this field”- said Director General of the SC “UkrOboronProm” Roman Romanov.



“Ukraine became the first among NATO’s Eastern European partners, being offered such a possibility, which is the evidence of NATO’s acceptance of capabilities of our country’s defense industry and enhanced confidence,” – noted representatives of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO, adding that appropriate additions to contractual legal framework for the regulation of Ukraine’s cooperation with NSPA are being initiated.



UOP enterprises-participants are actively moving to international working standards – Quality control system ISO 9001 is already working at 70% of UOP enterprises and quality assurance AQAP (Allied Quality Assurance Publications) 2000 series – is being implemented. This is stated in the UOP results, published in 2016.



40 UOP enterprises-participants have access to NATO Master Catalogue of References for Logistics. This tool will allow domestic enterprises of the defense sector entering the international market of armaments and keep implementing import substitution program. Working with NATO Master Catalogue helped UKROBORONPROM to quickly find European suppliers, replacing the Russian ones.



