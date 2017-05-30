Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of defense; issued May 30, 2017)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded an $8,865,859 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to conduct a flight test demonstration of an extended range capability for the Joint Standoff Weapon AGM-154C-1 All-Up-Round.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in March 2018.



Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) and 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $2,936,996 will be obligated at time of award, $1,116,996 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0059).



-ends-

