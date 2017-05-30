Northrop Grumman Directs Engagement in First-Ever ICBM Target Intercept Test

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. --- During today’s flight test of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s advanced battle management and launch control capabilities successfully guided the kill vehicle for the first intercept of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) range target.



“The ICBM target represents a growing threat that is much more sophisticated and challenging for our fire control capabilities,” said Dan Verwiel, vice president and general manager, missile defense and protective systems, Northrop Grumman. “While our consistent performance provides greater confidence in the ballistic missile defense system (BMDS), we continue to look for every opportunity to insert innovative, affordable solutions to enhance the BMDS.”



During the GMD flight test, known as FTG-15 and conducted by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the Boeing/Northrop Grumman team, a ground-based interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, against a target missile threat fired from a launch complex at Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site in the Marshall Islands.



Northrop Grumman’s GMD fire control system integrated data from the space-based infrared sensor with data from a forward-deployed AN/TPY-2 radar and the sea-based X-band radar to help identify, track, engage and ultimately destroy the target. The company’s in-flight interceptor communications system provided target-track updates to the kill vehicle to ensure it had the most accurate data available prior to engagement. In addition, Northrop Grumman’s command launch equipment effectively launched the interceptor.



“Our fire control products demonstrated their reliability for engaging a threat and our launch equipment performed as planned in interfacing with a new interceptor design in this test,” said Theresa Moxley, deputy program manager for the Boeing/Northrop Grumman GMD team. “This was a successful flight test of our systems and products as well as an opportunity for maturing future capabilities ahead of schedule and with more affordability.”



Northrop Grumman is a strategic partner of The Boeing Company for the GMD program that provides the nation’s only defense against long-range ballistic missiles. Northrop Grumman is responsible for designing, deploying and maintaining the fire control capability for GMD, which includes the fire control system, in-flight interceptor communications system data terminal, communications network equipment and system managers, and command launch equipment.



Over the course of the GMD program, these systems and products have met every objective for all 25 system flight and 21 ground tests. Northrop Grumman has also delivered and installed all of the more than 50 contracted products on time, every time and, since 2001, under budgeted costs.



Northrop Grumman personnel in Huntsville and Colorado Springs, Colorado, develop the GMD products. The hardware for the in-flight communication system is provided by Harris Corp., a major teammate in Melbourne, Florida. Approximately 600 people are employed on this project at these three locations and the deployment sites.



Northrop Grumman also supported the test through its prime contractor role at the Missile Defense Integration and Operations Center (MDIOC) and participation in the Lockheed Martin-led Missile Defense National Team providing software development and test execution in the Command and Control Battle Management and Communication (C2BMC) system. Company personnel at the MDIOC provided engineering, flight test execution, and communications expertise that helped the Mission Control Center Facility and the C2BMC System Test Operational Center monitor and assess the progress and success of the GMD flight test. In addition, C2BMC provided communication connectivity for the external sensors to the GMD fire control system and situational awareness for the test mission.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



Boeing Helps U.S. Successfully Intercept Missile Defense Target

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. --- The Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system built by Boeing successfully intercepted a threat representative of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), demonstrating the system’s ability to detect, engage and destroy targets and validating its technological advances.



The target was launched from Kwajalein Atoll in the central Pacific Ocean and the interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Boeing has been the prime contractor for GMD since 2001 and works with an industry team to incorporate improvements.



“This successful test keeps the United States on track for a significant increase in interceptor inventory of 44 in 2017,” said Norm Tew, vice president and GMD program director. “In addition, the GMD program remains on track to evolve and modernize this crucial national defense asset in the face of an evolving threat environment, with system upgrades and future technology including the Boeing-led Redesigned Kill Vehicle (RKV).”



GMD is an integral element of the United States' layered ballistic missile defense architecture, with interceptors at Vandenberg Air Force Base and Fort Greely, Alaska. The program comprises command-and-control facilities, communications terminals and a 20,000-mile fiber-optic communications network that interfaces with ballistic missile defense radars and other sensors.



Raytheon Kill Vehicle Succeeds in First Intercept of Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

VANDENBERG AFB, Calif. --- A Raytheon Company upgraded Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle, or EKV, a kinetic-force weapon that slams into its targets, destroyed an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time during a Missile Defense Agency test of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system.



It was the tenth intercept for the GMD program, which is designed to protect the U.S. against long-range ballistic missile attacks by destroying incoming threats while they are still in space, safely outside the Earth's atmosphere.



"This test keeps the United States on track to increase its ground-based interceptor inventory to 44 in 2017," said Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, president of Raytheon Missile Systems. "The system is among our industry's most complex, and its advancement ensures the protection of the U.S. and its allies."



The ICBM range target was launched from the Reagan Test site on Kwajalein Atoll, and the interceptor was fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. After receiving tracking and targeting data from sea and space-based sensors, the EKV identified the threat, discriminated between the target and countermeasures, maneuvered into the target's path and destroyed it using "hit-to-kill" technology.



The testing was supported by Raytheon's sea-based X-band radar (SBX) and AN/TPY-2 radar. Both play critical roles in supporting the GMD system.



A world leader in kill vehicle design and production, Raytheon is simultaneously managing four kill vehicle programs – the EKV, Standard Missile-3 kinetic vehicle, Redesigned Kill Vehicle and Multi-Object Kill Vehicle. The Raytheon kill vehicle family has a combined record of more than 40 successful space intercepts.



Backed by decades of kill vehicle technology expertise, the Raytheon-made EKV is designed to destroy incoming ballistic missile threats by directly colliding with them, a concept often described as "hit-to-kill."



--The EKV has an advanced, multi-color sensor used to detect and discriminate incoming warheads from other objects.

--The EKV has its own propulsion, communications link, discrimination algorithms, guidance and control system and computers to support target selection and intercept.

--The EKV is deployed and operational today.





Raytheon Company, with 2016 sales of $24 billion and 63,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



