Su-35S’ Adoption for Service is Expected in Late 2017

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 30, 2017)

Deputy Defence Minister Yury Borisov said in his conversation with journalists that completion of tests and adoption of the Su-35S fighter for service are expected in late 2017.



"To date, more than 50 aircraft are conducting operational and tactical tests in units of the Aerospace Force," explained the deputy head of the military department. Yury Borisov highly appreciated the quality of the works performed on the aircraft at the 929th State Flight Test Centre named after V.P. Chkalov in the city of Akhtubinsk.



He also stressed that "airmen, who operate the Su-35S in the Syrian Arab Republic, highly appreciate the quality of aircraft and its combat and operational characteristics."



In addition, the Deputy Minister checked the test course of the 5th generation T-50 fighter.



"Works on the T-50 are going according to the schedule, the plane has already confirmed a number of flight-and-tactical characteristics, which are presented by the Ministry of Defence to this promising product. At the end of 2017, we are expecting the start of flight tests of the T-50 with new engines," summed up Yury Borisov.



