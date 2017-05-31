MONTREAL, Canada --- CAE today reported revenue of $734.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017, representing 2% growth from the fourth quarter last year. Fourth quarter net income attributable to equity holders from continuing operations was $67.4 million ($0.25 per share) compared to $61.2 million ($0.23 per share) last year. Fourth quarter net income before specific items (6) was $82.4 million, or $0.31 per share, representing an EPS increase of 15% over the same period last year.
Annual fiscal 2017 revenue was $2.7 billion, representing 8% growth from the prior year. Annual net income attributable to equity holders from continuing operations was $252.0 million ($0.93 per share). Annual net income before specific items was $278.4 million, or $1.03 per share, representing an EPS increase of 20% over last year. All financial information is in Canadian dollars.
"CAE achieved strong results overall in fiscal year 2017 and I am pleased with our progress to pursue our vision to be the recognized global training partner of choice," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer.
"We grew earnings per share by 20% this year, generated 32% higher free cash flow, and we bolstered the recurring nature of our business with a record $7.5 billion order backlog. In Civil, we grew segment operating income by 15%, on higher utilization of our training centres, and we sold 50 full-flight simulators.
In Defence, we won orders and contract options worth a combined $2.3 billion, contributing to a record $4.2 billion Defence backlog. As we look to the year ahead, we expect continued good growth, and we take confidence in the strength of our competitive position, high degree of recurring business, and supportive market fundamentals."
Click here for the full financial statement, on the CAE website.
