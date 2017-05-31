Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu Held Board Session of the Russian Military Department

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 31, 2017)

Today, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu held Board session of the Russian military department in the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre.



Leadership of the Russian Armed Forces, representatives of the state power bodies, defence industrial complex, public and other organizations took part in the session.



The session participants discussed issues of implementation of the Strategic Missile Forces activity plan for 2016-2020, preparation for the Army 2017 Forum, and development of information technologies of the Russian Armed Forces, and introduction of the Effective Army programme.



In his opening speech, the head of the military department stated that condition of the Strategic Missile Forces allowed to complete tasks of nuclear deterrence.



“99% of the launch systems are in condition of combat readiness. More than 96% of them are in permanent readiness for immediate launch. Prospective missile complexes capable to pierce echeloned missile defence are being developed. Four formations are being rearmed with the Yars mobile and silo-based missile complexes,” stated General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



Turning to the issue of preparation for the Army 2017 International Military Technical Forum, Sergei Shoigu stated that the event had become one of the leading international expositions of armament and military hardware. More than 500,000 people took part in the Army 2016 Forum. This exceeded results of 2015 by two times.



“Static exposition of the Forum has been broaden. Number of exhibits has increased by 1.5 times and reached 11,000. 58 defence industrial companies from 13 countries represented their products. National expositions of defence complexes of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and Pakistan were deployed,” said the Russian Defence Minister.



According to him, dynamic programme was broaden as well. More than 250 prospective samples of armament and military hardware were demonstrated. 13 new designs of aircraft and robotic complexes as well as armored armament were shown in course of special demonstrations.



The International Military and Technical Forum is taking place in the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre, Alabino range, Kubinka airfield, all military districts and Northern Fleet on August 22-27.



“The Forum is expected to be unprecedented in its sale and intensity. Over 100 foreign delegations were invited to participate in it,” stated the head of the military department.



Night demonstration of military hardware and naval robotic complexes will take place at the Forum for the first time.



Turning to the next issue of the agenda, the Russian Defence Minister stated that information was one of the key-factors in attainment of the superiority in the armed confrontation.



“Therefore, new technologies of data acquisition, processing and presentation are being actively introduced in order to control the troops more effectively,” stated General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



In conclusion, the Minister of Defence stressed that it were just some of effective decisions implemented in the everyday life of the Russian Armed Forces.



