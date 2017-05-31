GE LM2500 Marine Gas Turbine Family Ideal for Canadian Surface Combatant Program

OTTAWA, Canada --- GE’s marine gas turbines are the ideal solution for the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) Canadian Surface Combatant next generation destroyer and frigate program, GE reported today at the CANSEC 2017 trade exhibition.



“GE’s LM2500 family of engines is used by the RCN and 34 other navies worldwide, setting the benchmark for reliability based on over 14 million operating hours in the marine environment and another 65 million in industrial applications. In fact, the RCN has 24 LM2500 marine gas turbines that propel their Halifax-class frigates,” said Brien Bolsinger, GE’s Vice President, Marine Operations, Cincinnati, Ohio. “We back these reliable marine engines with extensive in-country engine support capabilities, making our LM2500 gas turbine family the low risk solution for the RCN’s Canadian Surface Combatant program,” he added.



GE’s suite of propulsion engines can meet any mission profile with power options from 4.5 megawatts to 52 megawatts: the LM500, base LM2500 model, LM2500+ and LM2500+G4, and the LM6000 family that features the LM6000PC and LM6000PG gas turbines.



Battle-Ready Designs Using GE Gas Turbines



Currently, there are at least three battle-ready designs available to the RCN -- built by the world’s leading shipyards – that are powered by GE’s LM2500-family gas turbines:



-- Spanish Navy’s F105 frigate Cristobal Colon built by Navantia (LM2500 base model)

-- Italian Navy’s Luigi Rizzo FREMM frigate built by Fincantieri (LM2500+G4)

-- French Navy’s Aquitaine FREMM frigate built by DCNS (LM2500+G4)



Several other recent surface combatant programs from the world’s leading navies that use or will employ LM2500 family marine gas turbines include the Italian Navy’s new Pattugliatori Polivalenti d’Altura multipurpose offshore patrol ships; the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force’s new 8,200-ton class Aegis destroyer; the German Navy’s new F125 Baden-Wurttemberg-class frigates; and the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class Air Warfare Destroyers, a design developed and applied by Navantia of Spain for the Spanish Navy’s F100 frigate program.



In-Country Service and Support



For 16 years and counting, GE has provided maintenance and logistic support services for the RCN’s LM2500 gas turbine fleet under a contract with Public Services and Procurement Canada. The contract provides the RCN with many benefits, most notably the impressive availability of the RCN’s LM2500 fleet over the 16 years of the GE contract, which averaged 99.9%.



This agreement includes onsite technical support 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week, as well as:

-- Repair, overhaul and engineering support

-- Parts warehousing and inventory management (including spare engines, supply of spare parts and replenishment of inventory)

-- Field service representative support (home port and deployed)

-- Support of RCN naval engineering school training curriculum for on-engine and equipment maintenance

-- Operational level maintenance

-- Configuration management

-- Supply and distribution of technical manuals





GE’s marine gas turbine business is part of GE Aviation and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. GE is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of marine propulsion products, systems and solutions including aeroderivative gas turbines ranging from 6,000 to 70,275 shaft horsepower/4.5 to 52 megawatts. These gas turbines reliably operate the world over in some of the most arduous conditions in temperatures ranging from -40 to 120 degrees F/-40 to 48 degrees C.



