U.S. Transfers High Endurance Cutter to Vietnam Coast Guard

(Source: US Embassy in Vietnam; issued May 26, 2017)

HONOLULU --- The U.S. Coast Guard transferred a High Endurance Cutter to the Vietnam Coast Guard during a ceremony in Honolulu on Thursday morning.



The ship, which will be renamed CSB 8020, is expected to improve the Vietnam Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, increase its capacity to perform maritime law enforcement operations, and conduct search and rescue and other humanitarian response operations.



Members of the Vietnam coast guard embark CSB-8020 during a transfer of command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Honolulu, May 25, 2017. After nearly 50 years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard, the former Coast Guard Cutter Morgenthau was officially transferred to the Vietnam coast guard under the name CSB-8020.



“This cutter provides a concrete and significant symbol of the U.S-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership,” said U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael J. Haycock, assistant commandant for acquisition and chief acquisition officer. “The Coast Guard is honored to see this vessel continue to preserve global peace and prosperity as a part of the Vietnam Coast Guard.”



The CSB 8020 was transferred to the Vietnam Coast Guard from the U.S. Government through the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program. The EDA offers excess military equipment to U.S. partner and allied countries in support of their military and security modernization efforts.



United States Transfers Six Coastal Patrol Boats to Vietnam Coast Guard

(Source: US Embassy in Vietnam; issued May 22, 2017)

HANOI --- On May 22, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius officially handed over six 45-foot Metal Shark patrol boats to the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) in Quang Nam, Region II, marking another important step in the expanding security cooperation between the United States and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



Delivering these patrol vessels represents deepening cooperation in the areas maritime law enforcement, maritime search and rescue, and maritime humanitarian assistance operations within Vietnam’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.



These patrol boats will assist VCG Region II in inter-costal patrols and law enforcement in smuggling, illicit trafficking, piracy and armed robbery against ships, and illegal fishing. Immediately after the transfer, VCG will begin to train on and operate the vessels, making them fully operational.



“Vietnam’s future prosperity depends upon a stable and peaceful maritime environment. The United States and the rest of the international community also benefit from regional stability, which is why we are here today, and it is why we are very pleased to be working together with the Vietnam Coast Guard,” said Ambassador Osius at the handover ceremony.



The U.S. Embassy, through its Office of Defense Cooperation, coordinates U.S.-Vietnam security cooperation activities on behalf of U.S. Pacific Command to advance common defense goals and interests. This cooperation, as agreed upon in the September 2011 Memorandum of Understanding on defense cooperation, includes security assistance and educational exchanges between the U.S. and Vietnamese militaries.



