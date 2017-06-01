Successful Launch of H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 34 Encapsulating MICHIBIKI No. 2

(Source: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency; issued June 1, 2017)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and JAXA successfully launched H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 34 (H-IIA F34) which encapsulates MICHIBIKI No. 2, Quasi-Zenith Satellite System at 9:17:46 a.m. on June 1, 2017 (JST) from JAXA’s Tanegashima Space Center.



The launch and flight of H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 34 proceeded as planned and the separation of the satellite confirmed 28 minutes 21 seconds after the launch time.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and JAXA express appreciation for the support in behalf of the successful launch.



-ends-



