General Dynamics European Land Systems Signs Agreements with Five Czech Companies in Connection with the Czech Republic’s New Tracked Vehicle Program

BRNO, Czech Republic --- The government of the Czech Republic has a requirement to replace its legacy fleet of tracked armored vehicles with modern infantry fighting vehicles. General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) has been down-selected as a potential candidate for this competitive acquisition project with its modern tracked armored vehicle ASCOD.



For this new vehicle program, General Dynamics European Land Systems will continue with its long-term industrial partnership strategy in the Czech Republic. As a proven and reliable partner, it has previously supplied 107 PANDUR 8x8 vehicles to the Czech Army with a high level of local industrial participation. The entire production of this modern wheeled armored vehicle has been transferred to a Czech Industry partner.



On 1st June, during the IDET Defense exhibition in Brno, General Dynamics European Land Systems signed collaborative arrangements with five local Czech companies for potential cooperation on the new tracked vehicle program.



“With this step, we clearly reconfirm our strong commitment to the Czech Army to supply our ASCOD, one of the most modern and capable Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and to execute our successful strategy of bringing significant benefits to the local industry. The Czech Republic is one of GDELS’s home-markets and we can rely on a vast and proven network of cooperation with various industry partners across the country,” said Dr. Thomas Kauffmann, Vice President International Business and Services at General Dynamics European Land Systems.



General Dynamics European Land Systems has signed an arrangement with its strategic partner Czechoslovak Group (CSG Group), based in Prague. “To explore additional cooperation on new programs is a consequential step of our successful and proven cooperation,” said Jaroslav Strnad, Owner of the CSG Group.



General Dynamics European Land Systems signed a Memorandum of Understanding with another major business partner VOP CZ, which has extensive experience, skills and capabilities in the field of military equipment production, welding and machining.



Additional agreements were signed between GDELS and its Czech suppliers Letecké Přístroje Praha (LPP), specializing in battle management information and diagnostic systems; Meopta Systems, a leading manufacturer of optics and OEM products; and Ray Service with vast experience and capabilities in engineering and production of cable harnesses and electromechanical assemblies.





General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a business unit of General Dynamics, and conducts its business through five European operating sites located in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain and Switzerland. With around 1,800 highly skilled technical employees, the company designs, manufactures and delivers land combat systems, including wheeled, tracked and amphibious vehicles, bridge systems, armaments and munitions, to global customers.



