Defence and security company Saab is launching Hyker Security, a company that will offer security for communicating applications.



Over the last few years, the number of intercommunicating applications has increased exponentially, along with the need for secure communications. With today's complex distribution paths, cyber threats and the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), companies are compelled to handle data correctly from a security perspective. This enables data protection to be built into the system from the very start.



"From as early as the development stage, Hyker Security incorporates and safeguards data protection for information created and distributed digitally. We are seeing a great deal of interest and we have now started working with the first customers," says Thomas Thard, CEO of Hyker Security.



Hyker Security was set up through Saab Ventures, which works with spin-offs and spin-ins. Saab Ventures is one of the oldest established corporate venture companies in the Nordic region and is currently involved in fifteen technology projects.



Through its independent consulting firm Combitech, Saab has worked in the field of communications security for a long time and holds the highest number of cyber security consultants in the Nordic region.



Combitech, in partnership with the company Apptimate, has developed a technology that enables end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and security to be implemented in communicating applications.



This enables all application integration to be done at the development stage, as opposed to network storage integration. The system is very fast and provides a secure solution within 5 minutes via a drop-in module as part of the development environment.





