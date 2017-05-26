Canada Invests in Maintenance of Buffalo and Twin Otter Aircraft

(Source: Public Services and Procurement Canada; issued May 26, 2017)

KELOWNA, British Columbia --- Two maintenance contracts were awarded to KF Aerospace of British Columbia as a result of open, transparent and competitive processes. With much of the work being done in the country, these contracts will help support Canada’s world-class aerospace industry and maintain approximately 40 high-value middle-class jobs for Canadians.



The first contract, valued at $21.8 million (including taxes), will help maintain the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-115 Buffalo search and rescue aircraft for a period of three years and includes the option to extend the contract for an additional year. Canada has six Buffalos based in Comox, British Columbia. These aircraft are a vital component of Canada’s search and rescue services capabilities on the West Coast, and they must be maintained until new replacement fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft are in place and fully operational.



The second contract, valued at $9.6 million (including taxes), will help maintain the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-138 Twin Otter aircraft for a period of four years and includes the possibility of four additional one-year extensions. Canada’s four Twin Otters are based in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. These aircraft are used in transport roles for the Canadian Armed Forces’ northern operations and occasionally in search and rescue missions. This investment will help maintain the equipment until at least 2025, so that the Canadian Armed Forces can continue delivering operations in the northern territories.



The work for both contracts will include ongoing life-cycle management, inspection repair, painting and modifications as well as the supply of high-priority spare parts, for the duration of the contracts.



Quick Facts



-- Both contracts include additional options to extend the contract periods, if needed.



-- The CC-115 Buffalos play a critical role in supporting the Canadian Armed Forces’ search and rescue activities, from the British Columbia–Washington border to the Arctic, and from the Rocky Mountains to 1,200 kilometres out over the Pacific Ocean. These aircraft protect Canadians’ lives every day.



-- One of Canada’s primary search and rescue aircraft, the agile CC-115 Buffalo will fly in almost any weather, and can take off and land on even the most rugged and difficult to access airstrips.



-- The CC-138 Twin Otter is a highly adaptable utility transport aircraft that can be outfitted with wheels or skis to land on virtually any surface, making it well suited for Canada’s ever-changing northern climate and terrain.



-- A fleet of new fixed-wing search and rescue sensor-equipped aircraft will start being delivered in 2019 to replace the CC-115 Buffalos and CC-130H Hercules.



-ends-

