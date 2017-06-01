Stable Economy Will Enable Chilean Defense Spending to Steadily Climb

(Source: Forecast International; issued June 01, 2017)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Chile operates a well-equipped military. The main objectives of Chile's military are to secure the country from external threats; protect the country against terrorism, drug traffickers, and organized crime; and to provide quick and effective responses to natural disasters.



The Chilean military projects power within the region as a deterrent and to protect economic interests. Chile also wants to increase its cooperation with other countries through participating in peacekeeping forces.



Chile's defense spending has been stagnant over the past five years. Between 2012 and 2016, defense spending decreased at an annualized rate of 0.6 percent. During that time, defense spending declined from CLP1,605 billion ($3.3 billion) to CLP1,559 billion ($2.3 billion). Spending as a percent of GDP also declined from 1.2 percent to 0.9 percent.



The relatively slow growth of defense spending, and low levels of defense spending compared to the overall economy, demonstrates the conflicting priorities of Chile's government, which must balance continued investment in the economy and social reforms with defense spending.



The spending declines followed a substantial decline between 2011 and 2012, but that was due to the fact that the Carabineros were no longer funded under the Ministry of Defense but rather by the Ministry of the Interior.



Despite the overall downward trend, Chile is planning to spend CLP1,668 billion in 2017, a 7 percent increase compared to 2016. The increase follows a 7.8 percent increase in 2016. Chile's 2017 plan calls for 68.7 percent of the budget to pay for personnel expenses. That is a drop from 70 percent in 2016. However, acquisition of non-financial assets only accounts for 1.8 percent of the budget, leaving little room to purchase military equipment.



Future spending in Chile faces a few threats. Chile does not face many serious national security threats. The country does not have a drug trafficking problem like Mexico or Colombia. The government also continues to focus on social reforms. Spending on programs like education could take money away from the Ministry of Defense.



While repealing the Copper Law is not a priority, it continues to be unpopular, and a bill to repeal the law has been languishing in Congress since 2011. If the law is eventually repealed, it would hurt defense spending. Repealing the law will be good for open government, but will take funds away from the military.



Still, Chile's economy is expected to remain one of the more stable in the region, enabling the government to steadily increase defense spending while also funding promised social reforms. The country's military is seen as a source of deterrence in the region, and also gives the country the ability to participate in peacekeeping activities, and support the population during humanitarian crises.



For those reasons, Chile's defense budget is expected to steadily climb at a compound annual growth rate of 1.8 percent between 2018 and 2022.



-ends-

