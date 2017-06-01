USS Monsoon Undocks at FDRMC Det. Bahrain

(Source: Naval Sea Systems Command; issued June 01, 2017)

NORFOLK, Va. -- Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) Detachment Bahrain's maintenance team successfully undocked the patrol ship USS Monsoon (PC 4) on schedule, May 17 in Bahrain.



Major work completed in the Bahrain Ship Repair and Engineering Company's dry dock included the removal and replacement of shafts and props; the removal, overhaul and re-installation of rudders and sea valves; the repair and replacement of 369 square feet of hull plate; and the inspection, repair, and preservation of all tanks and voids.



The Monsoon's maintenance team has already met several key milestones.



"The undocking is a big win for our maintenance team, as they worked tirelessly to overcome several challenges while adhering to a tight schedule," said FDRMC Det. Bahrain Officer-in-Charge Cmdr. David Hanthorn. "Despite the constraints, the team completed all required work while Monsoon was in dry dock. The momentum of this success will continue into the remaining production work and availability end game on the ship."



The availability is now completing final work to support the production completion date (PCD) key event, scheduled for June 8. PCD will be followed by crew training to support the availability 'end game,' which includes Type Commander Light-Off Assessment, Dock Trials, Fast Cruise, and Sea Trials.



