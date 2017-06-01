Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 01, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $200,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod (ATP) and low altitude navigation and targeting infrared for night (LANTIRN) navigation pod sustainment.



Contractor will provide sustaining activities that include depot-level repair and return of line replaceable units, LANTIRN Forward Imaging Navigation Set, and sniper ATP support equipment; data; program support; depot lay-in; program reviews; and on-call technical support.



Work will be performed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; and Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be complete by March 31, 2022.



This contract is 100 percent foreign military sales to various nations including Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Poland, Pakistan, Romania, Thailand, Taiwan, Kuwait and Turkey.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8540-17-D-0001).



-ends-

