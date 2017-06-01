Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 01, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $244,322,400 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded delivery order 0132 issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification provides for the procurement of initial air vehicle spares in support of the F-35 Lightning II for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); North Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent).



Work is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Navy); 2016 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps); 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy), non-U.S. DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $241,706,911 are being obligated on this award, $700,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($97,471,628; 40 percent), Marine Corps ($11,332,074; 4.6 percent), Navy ($8,376,662; 3.4 percent),, non-U.S. DoD participants ($112,234,342; 46 percent), and the FMS customers ($14,907,694; 6 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



