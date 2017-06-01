Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 01, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $413,854,079 firm-fixed-price and fixed-price-incentive-firm contract for Lot 15 Joint Air-to -Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) production.



Contractor will provide 360 JASSM-ER missiles and tooling and test equipment. Work will be performed at Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2020.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 missile procurement funds in the amount of $413,854,079 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8682-17-C-0037).



U.S. Air Force Awards Lockheed Martin $413 Million for JASSM-ER Production

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued June 1, 2017)

ORLANDO, Fla. --- Lockheed Martin received a $413.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for Lot 15 production of the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM)-Extended Range (ER) version.



The Lot 15 contract includes 360 JASSM-ER missiles, data, tooling and test equipment. These 360 missiles bring JASSM-ER missiles under contract to 910, and to more than 3,000 missiles for JASSM and JASSM-ER combined.



"We have focused our efforts on enhancing the capabilities of this formidable and highly reliable missile for U.S. and allied warfighters," said Jason Denney, program director of Long Range Strike Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Lot 15 and future production lots will benefit from the enhancements and the many affordability initiatives we are executing."



Armed with a penetrating blast-fragmentation warhead, both missiles can be used in all weather conditions. They share the same powerful capabilities and stealth characteristics, though JASSM-ER has more than two-and-a-half times the range of JASSM for greater standoff range. These 2,000-pound cruise missiles employ an infrared seeker and enhanced digital anti-jam GPS receiver to dial into specific points on targets.



Effective against high-value, well-fortified, fixed and relocatable targets, JASSM is integrated on the U.S. Air Force's B-1B, B-2, B-52, F-16 and F-15E. The B-1B also carries JASSM-ER. Internationally, JASSM is carried on the F/A-18A/B and the F-18C/D aircraft.



Produced at the company's manufacturing facility in Troy, Alabama, more than 2,150 JASSMs have been delivered.





