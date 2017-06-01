More Doubt Cast Over Super Hornet Sale As Liberals Break Contact with Boeing (excerpt)

(Source: CBC News; posted June 01, 2017)

By Murray Brewster

The tit-for-tat trade spat between the Liberal government and Boeing over the future of the Super Hornet fighter jet purchase escalated Thursday with an acknowledgement that federal officials have been instructed to break off contact with the U.S. aerospace giant."We have suspended discussions with Boeing and that is what we have decided," Steve MacKinnon, the parliamentary secretary for the public works minister, told reporters following a speech to defence contractors.Last March, the federal government submitted a request to the Pentagon for a government-to-government purchase of 18 Super Hornets, on an urgent basis, to fulfill what the Liberals have claimed is a capability gap in the fighter jet fleet.As part of that request, National Defence and Public Works officials hold regular discussions with the aircraft-maker in order to iron out details and deliver the specific requirements of the Royal Canadian Air Force.It is those talks that have been suspended, according to MacKinnon. "There are lots of things we can talk to them about, but we have cut off those discussions," he said.The dispute, which had largely played out behind closed doors, spilled into the open Wednesday when Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan publicly called out Boeing in front of a room full of defence contractors over the company's commercial trade challenge involving Quebec-based Bombardier.The public rebuke prompted Boeing to scrap the planned unveiling of its Canadian industry partners for the Super Hornet program Thursday morning.The company cited the "current climate" for the decision. "It is not the most opportune time to share this good news story," said Boeing spokesman Scott Day in a statement issued shortly before the briefing was to take place at an Ottawa defence industry trade show. (end of excerpt)-ends-