At Washington Ceremony, Montenegro Becomes 29th and Newest NATO Member

(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued June 05, 2017)

Montenegro has marked its pivot to the West by joining the alliance despite Russian opposition. Moscow has said it 'reserves the right to counter' what it called the tiny Balkan nation's 'hostile stance.'



Montenegro officially became the 29th member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Monday during a ceremony in Washington at the US State Department's Treaty Room. The US is one of the organization's twelve founding members from 1949.



It was Markovic that Trump pushed out of the way during a NATO photo call at a summit in Belgium.



"We are celebrating today the fact that it will never happen again that someone else decides instead of us and our state behind our back, as was the case in the past," Markovic said at the ceremony.



Foreign Minister Darmanovic submitted the small Balkan state's official accession papers. He hailed it as a historic day for the former Yugoslav republic, which only achieved independence from Serbia 11 years ago.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Montenegro's accession is "good for the stability of the western Balkans. And it's good for international peace and security."



Moscow slams Montenegro's 'hostility'



Montenegro was officially extended an invitation to join the defense alliance in May, after its parliament had ratified the move a month before. The Kremlin slammed the decision, saying it would inflame regional tensions.



The Russian Foreign Ministry complained that Montenegro was setting aside "deep historical traditions with Serbs and Russians" to look westward.



While Montenegro's coast is a haven for Russian tourists, the two nations are 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) away from each other.



Another eastern European country joining the organization does weaken Russia's influence in the area, as well as reduce the number of staging grounds Moscow could use for intervention in the Middle East.



"Russia reserves the right to take counter-measures on the basis of reciprocity amid the Montenegrin authorities' hostile stance," said the foreign ministry in a statement.



Doubts about US commitment



Another factor casting a shadow over Montenegro's accession has been the behavior of US President Donald Trump towards NATO. As president-elect, he called the organization "obsolete."



After his inauguration Trump backed off the comments, with the caveat that allies needed to meet their financial pledges for military spending.



-ends-

