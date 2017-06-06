BAE Systems Australia Selects Victorian SMEs for $200 Million of Work on Land 400

(Source: BAE Systems; issued June 06, 2017)

BAE Systems Australia today announced agreements with Victorian defence industry worth more than $200 million as part of its bid for LAND 400, the Australian Army’s largest land vehicle acquisition program.



Should BAE Systems Australia be the successful tenderer for the Land 400 contract, the agreements for the build phase of the project will create more than 100 supply chain jobs in Victoria. This will have a multiplier effect creating downstream employment and economic benefits for the state.



Australian industry will also participate in the upgrade and maintenance of the vehicles during their decades of service in the Australian army. Companies included in today’s announcement include Marand, MOOG Australia, Motec, AME Systems, RUAG Australia, DVR Engineering, Milspec and APV .



LAND 400 teaming partner Marand will manufacture the hulls of the combat proven AMV35 while the other Victorian suppliers will contribute specialist manufacturing expertise including heavy fabrication, electronic systems and complex assemblies.



BAE Systems has committed to producing the AMV35 locally and will invest 20,000 hours to transfer the advanced manufacturing knowledge and capability to the Australian workforce, ensuring long lasting employment and enduring Sovereign capabilities.



BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive Glynn Phillips said:

“Victoria’s defence industry is recognised for its world class capabilities and the companies that we have selected as partners have proven experience and leading edge manufacturing capabilities. Australian production, future upgrades and support of these world class vehicles will create long-term jobs and deliver strong, sustainable economic benefits throughout the community.”



The Company has not yet made a decision regarding the location of the vehicle manufacturing facility. Further announcements about partnerships with leading SMEs in other states and territories will be made soon.



