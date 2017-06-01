Aero and Czech Army Signed Contract for Upgrade of L-159 Aircraft

(Source: Aero Vodochody; issued June 01, 2017)

Aero Vodochody will improve cockpits of L-159s of the Czech army, in terms of specific need of the Czech Air Force.



The Agreement signed representatives of Aero and Czech ministry of Defense at international security and defense fair IDET in Brno, the city of Czech Republic. New contract is a part of Aero’s plan to modernize L-159 light combat aircraft and place them on the market. At the end of March Aero announced, that company has restored production line a finalized and delivered first new L-159 aircraft for foreign customer. All the time Aero had produced all L-159 aircraft only for Czech Army, but later tens of them were deliver abroad. Aero is now ready to produce those aircraft again.



“We would like to offer L-159 to our new customers as a light combat aircraft and advanced trainer, which reflects current demand of armies worldwide. We develop several upgrades of this aircraft now. Czech Army is the most experienced operator of L-159s so it is legitimate, that we cooperate in improvement specially with Czech Air force,” explained Giuseppe Giordo, president of Aero. Aero Vodochody is a long-term partner of the Czech Army and supports its L-159 fleet. Aero also converts, for Czech Air Force, three aircraft to type L-159T2, which is modernized version of double-seated light combat. Also on this development, Aero slightly cooperates with the army.



The L-159 aircraft mates Aero’s long-term experience in development and production of military jet aircraft, in the category of which Aero represents historically the largest producer in the world, with latest advances in avionics, engine and aircraft systems technology.



The L-159 is a light multi-role combat aircraft designed for a variety of air-to-air, air-to-ground and reconnaissance missions. The aircraft is equipped with a state-of-the-art multi-mode radar for all-weather, day and night operations and can carry a wide range of NATO standards stores including air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles and laser guided bombs.



The two-seat L-159 is a derivate of the single-seat L-159, primarily designed for Advanced and Operational/Lead-In Fighter Training. The L-159 configuration can also be tailored to customer specific requirements and adapted to needs of basic training as well as combat missions including air-to-ground, patrol and reconnaissance missions.





AERO Vodochody Aerospace a.s. focuses on the design and manufacturing of military and civil aircraft and is the largest aviation manufacturer in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest aerospace companies worldwide. In the field of military aircraft, Aero has been a reliable long-term partner to many of the world's air forces and it has a strong position on the market of military training and light combat aircraft.



-ends-

