In 2016 Finnish Defence Materiel Exports Focused on Vehicles and Protective Equipment

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued June 6, 2017)

In 2016 the Ministry of Defence granted a total of 212 authorisations for permanent exports of defence materiel. Most export licences were granted for exports to Europe (148). In euros, exports to Turkey, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates and the United States accounted for the biggest share of defence materiel exports.The key export products were vehicles and protective equipment such as protection steel for vehicles, bulletproof vests and helmets. Licences were also granted, for example, for sniper rifles and ammunition. In addition, several licences were granted for temporary exports of defence materiel for maintenance and repair and showroom and testing purposes.The most significant single export deal in 2016 was the sale of vehicles to the United Arab Emirates. It represented nearly half of the total volume of defence material exports in 2016.Export licence consideration is always based on overall consideration on a case-by-case basis. Finland observes the export terms of the international Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) and the joint position of the Council of the European Union concerning the basis of permit consideration. Licence applications are processed in a cross-sectoral export working group with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs responsible for the foreign and security policy assessment.The entire annual report on the export of defence materiel in 2016 is available on the website of the Ministry of Defence.-ends-