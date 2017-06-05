Trends In Aerospace and Defense Mergers and Acquisitions: Evolving Focus Areas and Keys to Value Creation

(Source: Deloitte; issued June 5, 2017)

Megamergers in the aerospace and defense industry take a back seat while acquisition activity focused on delivering new markets and products gathers momentum.In the aerospace and defense industry, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as we know them have recently changed. Instead of megamergers for the purpose of cost savings and synergies, current aerospace and defense M&A activity focuses on acquisitions that deliver new products and offer expansion into markets such as Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.While this is good news for the industry, aerospace and defense companies must understand the nuances of this change and prepare for the challenges and opportunities that result in executing a merger or an acquisition. For example, acquiring companies or investors must consider how to value a company that has a short financial track record, or has few competitors, or is in a country in which they have not previously operated. Integrating overseas has its own hurdles, potentially resulting in inefficient operations and failure to realize acquisition benefits.-ends-