Isro’s Most Powerful Rocket GSLV Mk III Places GSAT-19 Communication Satellite In Orbit

(Source: Times of India; posted June 5, 2017)

The three-stage vehicle was propelled by an indigenously-designed and developed cryogenic engine -- CE-20 -- in its upper stage (C25 stage) before it ejected the satellite into its orbit. It is seen here on its launch pad before launch. (ISRO photo)

SRIHARIKOTA, India --- Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday successfully launched its most powerful rocket, GSLV Mk III nicknamed 'Fatboy'+, by firing a high thrust indigenous cryogenic engine in the first developmental flight and placed the country's heaviest satellite in orbit.



With the launch, Isro has demonstrated its mastery in developing a cryogenic engine, a technology denied to it years ago. The launch proves the homegrown launch vehicle's capability of hurling up to four tonne payloads into higher orbits.



It has also laid a strong foundation for its ambitious future projects, including Chandraayan-II and a manned mission, besides venturing into the global heavy payload market.



GSLV Mk III-D1 carrying communication satellite GSAT-19+ lifted off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5.28pm. Around 16 minutes after takeoff, the vehicle placed the satellite in the geosynchronous transfer orbit.



Congratulating the scientists and others who worked for the successful mission, Isro chairman A S Kiran Kumar said: "It is a historic day. The entire team has worked since 2002. The vehicle carried the next generation satellite. We are looking forward to getting the satellite operational."



Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre director Dr K Sivan said, "It is the commencement of two complex technologies - a vehicle that can carry twice the payload weight and a high throughput satellite. It is the continued efforts of the team and industry contribution."



The three-stage vehicle was propelled by an indigenously designed and developed cryogenic engine -- CE-20 -- in its upper stage (C25 stage) before it ejected the satellite into its orbit. GSAT-19's propulsion system will be later used for the satellite to reach its geostationary orbital home.



The launch is also the first flight for CE-20 engine+, which was under development since 2002. The engine, which runs on a less complex technology compared to its Russian design predecessors, has undergone more than 200 tests in the last few years.



Satish Dhawan Space Centre director P Kunhikrishnan said, "Isro has made it a habit to execute complex jobs in the most professional way. This has culminated in yet another successful event in Sriharikota."



Kunhikrishnan said integration for the next launch PSLV C38 is going on in the first launch pad simultaneously. "It is planned in the next half of the month. The next GSLV Mk III will be integrated in the new vehicle assembly coming up which will be three times bigger," he said.



The GSAT-19 carried transponders and a geostationary radiation spectrometer. The instrument will monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the influence of space radiation on satellites and their electronic components.



In December 2014, a miniature version of GSLV Mk III+ carried a 3,775kg experimental crew module. The vehicle did not have the cryogenic engine as it was only to demonstrate the design.



It took five years for Isro to taste its first success with GSLV Mk II after the engine failed 800 milliseconds into ignition in its first flight on April 15, 2010. The vehicle was carrying GSAT-4 satellite.





The first successful flight of indigenously made cryogenic stage powered GSLV Mk II was on January 5, 2014 when it carried GSAT-14. Since then, Mark II has seen four successful flights including the launch of South Asia Satellite on May 5 this year.



PSLV C38 launch



Isro chairman Kiran Kumar said PSLV C38 would be launched on June 23.



(ends)



HAL Key-Partner in GSLV Mk III Historic Launch

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.; issued June 06, 2017)

BENGALURU --- All the structural assemblies and propellant tankages of GSLV Mk III - India’s heaviest rocket launched yesterday - were produced here at HAL’s Aerospace Division. HAL produced the tallest ever Pay Load Fairing which protected all the sensitive crucial equipment during the launch phase.



Mr. T. Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL said HAL’s Aerospace Division is the only facility available in the country that manufactures such huge space worthy complex structures. “We congratulate Space Voyagers of India - Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for its successful launch”, he added.



Twenty types of riveted structure, six types of welded structure and GSAT-19 bus structure were manufactured at Aerospace Division of HAL and delivered in time for the historic GSLV MKIII D1 mission. The fabrication of the composite OPLF Heat shield (Ogive Payload Load Fairing) which is five meters in diameter and 11 meters in height is a significant achievement.



HAL and ISRO have five decade old partnership which is growing stronger by the day. HAL contributes significantly to ISRO programs – PSLV, GSLV Mk II and GSLV Mk III – by way of supplying light alloy structures, tankages and satellite bus bars.



HAL has acquired new capabilities and modernized its facilities continuously over time to develop next generation hardware for the future space missions. Currently the booster rockets of GSLV MKII integrated by HAL are used directly on the launch pad.



HAL delivered eighteen structures and propellant tankages to the prestigious Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) launched on November 5, 2013 ahead of delivery schedule. HAL will continue to participate and support the ambitious Indian Space Programs and is on track to become one stop destination for space hardware.



-ends-

