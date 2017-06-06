Elbit Systems of America Awarded Contract to Develop Panoramic Cockpit Display Units for the F-35 Aircraft

FORT WORTH, Texas --- Elbit Systems of America, LLC, announced that it was awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics to develop a cockpit display replacement for the F-35 aircraft. The development contract is for the Technology Refresh 3, Panoramic Cockpit Display Unit. The value of the award was not in a material amount.



The award further expands Elbit Systems of America’s work on the F-35, which already includes power amplifiers, structures, and sustainment work. In addition, Elbit Systems of America, together with Rockwell Collins, also supplies the F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System, through their joint venture Rockwell Collins ESA Vision Systems (RCEVS).



These efforts reinforce Elbit Systems of America’s position as a leading provider of advanced cockpit and intelligent pilot interface solutions that help improve pilot situational awareness and mission effectiveness.



“Elbit Systems of America continues to demonstrate that we are a trusted and highly-capable partner for the F-35 program,” stated Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO, Elbit Systems of America. “We are committed to ensuring the success of our customer and the pilots who depend on our equipment to accomplish their mission.”



Elbit Systems of America and its parent company, Elbit Systems Ltd., incorporate decades of experience in military and commercial avionics design, development and production. The company offers an array of displays to enhance the pilot’s situation awareness and mission effectiveness.



The company’s solutions include:

• Configurable slim design, lightweight displays in a variety of sizes with intuitive user interface and high-definition touch screens

• Smart displays that provide extensive processing and interfacing capabilities, including embedded digital mapping

• High-definition head-up displays with a large field of view and large eye motion box

• Full night vision goggle capabilities

• Virtual embedded training capabilities





Elbit Systems of America is a leading provider of high performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the United States, Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Awarding this work to the American subsidiary of Israel’s Elbit is unexpected, as Israel is not an F-35 program partner and, as such, is receiving work that should properly have been awarded to partners.

This award once again underlines the exceptionally-favorable treatment obtained by Israel on the F-35, which it is paying with funds provided under US military aid program.

In addition to producing F-35 wings (by IAI), Israel has also secured access to enough of the aircraft’s IT backbone to integrate its own weapons and systems, something that no program partner has obtained.

Israel has also won the right to maintain and overhaul its F-35s, which according to the program regulations should have gone to Italy and The Netherlands.)



