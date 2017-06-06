Russian UAC President Comments On Possible Merger Of Sukhoi, Mikoyan Companies

(Source: TASS Defense; published June 6, 2017)

MOSCOW --- The Sukhoi and Mikoyan Aircraft-Manufacturing Companies will join the military aircraft division being set up by Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), UAC President Yuri Slyusar told Rambler News Service.



"We are undergoing corporate reorganization. Four divisions, including a combat aircraft one, are being established. The division will include the Mikoyan and Sukhoi Companies and all their aircraft development, production and maintenance assets," Slyusar said.



"From my point of view, there has been a misunderstanding of two concepts - the merger of the companies instead of the establishment of the division that will include both of them," he said in a reply to a question about a possible merger of the two companies.



"We appreciate the Mikoyan Company, praise its design and production competencies, that is why, no one will disband or get rid of the company or deprive it of its name," he added.



When asked about the personnel reduction over the potential merger of the companies, Slyusar said that the United Aircraft Corporation was conducting staff optimization but it had nothing to do with the merger.



"The staff optimization is being conducted in line with the program, reorganization of the industrial model and optimization at all stages but it has nothing to do with the abolition of separate enterprises and companies and the merger," the corporation’s president said.



